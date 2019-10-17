Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha shares Karwa Chauth special poster

The third installment of the Salman Khan’s blockbuster franchise, Dabangg 3, is gearing up for release later this year. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film will see Salman and Sonakshi Sinha reprise their roles as Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo

Sonakshi Sinha has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which will literally send the fans into frenzy. The Dabangg actress has wished everyone on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Sonakshi writes, “Rajjo Pandey yaani ki Mrs. Chulbul Pandey ki oar se aap sabhi pativrata aur #Dabangg patniyo ko Happy Karwa Chauth.” The actress looks beautiful in a blue saree as she holds up a sieve in her hand.

Arbaaz Khan will bankroll Dabangg 3, which will head to the theaters on December 20 this year.