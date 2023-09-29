CONFIRMED! Prabhas' 'Salaar' to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salaar VS Dunki

Yes! Movie enthusiasts will be looking forward to a thrilling competition between 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' and 'Dunki' this Christmas. Following the disappointment of 'Adipurush,' Prabhas' dedicated fan base has been eagerly anticipating the release of 'Salaar.' Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is anticipated to be a high-octane action thriller centered around a fierce and intense character. Initially, the filmmakers had revealed that the movie would hit theaters on September 28, but it was subsequently postponed to allow for additional work on the film's post-production. On September 29 (Friday), Hombale Films, the production house, has officially revealed the new release date for Prabhas starrer.

Dropping a new poster, the production house wrote, "Coming bloddy soon! #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release on Dec 22, 2023." In an interesting showdown, Salaar will be competing with Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki,' which features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. This clash is expected to create a lot of excitement and anticipation among moviegoers, as both Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan have massive fan following.

Salaar vs Dunki

It will be intriguing to see how these two big releases perform at the box office. Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Yes. It’s true… SRK Vs Prabhas, Dunki Vs Salaar this Christmas… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023]."

"SRK had already blocked #Christmas [22 Dec 2023] for #Dunki… And now #Prabhas also stakes claim on 22 Dec 2023," he added.

About Salaar

The first part of the pan-India film series, titled 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire', is billed as a big-budget action adventure. It is directed by Prashanth Neel of the "KGF" franchise fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. "The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey," Hombale Films further said.

The film will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

