Box Office Collection: The Sky is Pink collection move with slow pace; War still going strong

Box Office collection of The Sky Is Pink and War

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's The Sky is Pink had a decent Sunday as it collected on its third day. After opening to a rather slow start opening with Rs 2 crore collection on its first day, the film picked up some pace and doubled its collection courtesy the good word of mouth publicity but Sunday didn’t add much to the previous day collection tally. According to Box Office India, the fil could only collect Rs 4 crore ending with a weekend collection Rs 10 crore

The film opened to positive responses from critics and the leads were applauded for their characters in the film. Positive reviews were expected to boost the movie's collection but it couldn't add much to the film's weekend collection. The Sky Is Pink is Priyanka Chopra’s first Bollywood film post her marriage with American singer-actor Nick Jonas. Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of author and motivational speaker late Aisha Chaudhary played by Dangal girl Zaira Wasim

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War continues its successful run at the box office. Box Office India report informed that War has collected Rs 11 crore on day 12th of its release, the movie had earlier crossed the 250cr continuing its fantastic run at the ticket windows. The film is still going strong courtesy of weak competition from other releases. War manages to have an overall Rs 31 Crore second weekend. The film is going strong and is looking to set to go par the Rs 300 crore mark very soon.