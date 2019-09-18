Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in horror comedy film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kiara Advani has won the trust of all the filmmakers after her appearance in blockbuster film Kabir Singh. The actress has become the first choice for many directors. After bagging a role in Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, the actress will be seen in Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Anees Bazmee directorial, this horror comedy drama will have Kartik and Kiara coming together on the big screen for the first time.

Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Kiara Advani has been confirmed to play the lead in Bhool Bhulaiya sequel. The report also states that the two actors will start shooting for the film in October. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still in the pre-production stage. “I (film)t is currently in the pre-production stage. Reading sessions will begin closer to the first schedule.”

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan surprised his fans when he announced that he will be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2. He also shared two posters of the film which were a replica of Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiya. Fans were very excited to see the posters and are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens. Check out the posters here-

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is currently shooting for her next film Laxmmi Bomb. She will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani. On the other ahnd, Kartik Aaryan is all set to make the hearts racing fast with his upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey, Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan and now Bhool Bhulaiya opposite Kiara Advani.

