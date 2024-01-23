Athiya Shetty shares UNSEEN footage from her wedding with KL Rahul | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty shares UNSEEN footage from her wedding

Indian actor Athiya Shetty and Indian star cricketer KL Rahul are celebrating their first anniversary today. The couple got on January 23, 2023, after dating each other for four years. And on this day, the couple shared a lovely video from their wedding day on Instagram. In the video Athiya and Rahul can be seen dancing, hugging, and enjoying their wedding festivities. Father Suniel Shetty and brother Ahan have also wished the couple by sharing unseen pictures on Instagram.

KL Rahul shared the video on Instagram and wrote, 'Finding you was like coming home,' in the caption. Watch the video here:

Suniel Shetty's post on KL-Athiya's first anniversary

Today, on the first wedding anniversary of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty actor Suniel Shetty has shared a lovely photo of both his children on Instagram. "Happy first anniversary bachchas," the caption reads. Athiya has commented 'Love you Papa' on this post.

Brother Ahan also congratulated the couple

Along with Sunil Shetty, his beloved son Ahaan has also posted a picture from the wedding to congratulate KL and his sister Athiya. 'How time flies! Happy 1-year anniversary', read the caption. For the unversed, Ahan and KL Rahul share a very special bond.

See Ahan's post here:

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's love story

According to media reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty met for the first time through a common friend. From the beginning, both of them enjoyed each other's company, and gradually their friendship deepened. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Sunil Shetty's Kandala residence on January 23, last year. Even before their wedding, the couple was spotted at parties and airports but did not confirm their relationship in the media.

On one occasion, Athiya even said that she's neither denying nor accepting anything. However, their social media PDA was enough to stamp their relationship.

