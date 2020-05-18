Amitabh Bachchan applauds COVID-19 warriors doing their job in front of his bungalow Jalsa

Monday, May 18, 2020
     
Amitabh Bachchan is missing his fans who can't assemble outside the gate of his bungalow on Sundays to get a glimpse of him due to the lockdown.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2020 17:44 IST
Amitabh Bachchan
Image Source : AMITABH BACHCHAN/ TWITTER

Amitabh Bachchan appreciates frontline workers doing their job even on Sunday

 Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to appreciate the cleaning workers performing their duty in front of the gates of his bungalow 'Jalsa' even on a Sunday. On Sunday night, the veteran actor tweeted a few photographs showing cleaning staff at work in front of his bungalow with the caption: "Kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !!" (Who said my well wishers have stopped coming to Jalsa on Sundays... Look at this!)

Bachchan is missing his fans who can't assemble outside the gate of his bungalow on Sundays to get a glimpse of him due to the lockdown. However, the megastar also appreciated the hard work of the cleaning workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 77-year-old actor has been working hard on his fitness even amid the lockdown. Recently, Bachchan tweeted a selfie while working out in his private gym at home.

