Akelli teaser OUT: Nushrratt Bharuccha to play Indian girl trapped in war-torn country | WATCH

After a breakthrough performance in Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha is back with yet another intense role in Akelli. Directed by debutant Pranay Meshram, Akelli will hit the silver screen on August 18, 2023. The thriller-drama will also see Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Nitin Vaidya, Vicky Sidana, and Shashank Shah.

Akelli teaser out

The teaser starts with an aerial view of tankers in a deserted war-torn country. The frame then shifts to a truck unloading a group of women that includes Bharuccha's character. She is then taken to a basement which shocks her to the core of her heart. Will she survive? Akelli follows an Indian girl trapped in a war-torn country and how she frees herself from slavery.

Watch Akelli teaser here:

Bankrolled by Dashami Studioz, the music of the film has been backed by Zee Music Company. Speaking about her film, Nurshrratt Bharuccha, in a statement, said Akelli was an overwhelming experience for her as it drained her emotionally. She added that the film will make one think of the struggles of someone so young who needs to take care of her loved ones.

Filmmaker Pranay Mesharam also spoke about his debut film and called it an ode to strong women. He said the film is a tribute to all the brave women who are doing it all alone for their loved ones.

On the professional front, Nushrrat Bharuccha was last seen in Charapathi co-starring Bellemkonda Said Sreenivas. Before that, she played the female lead in Akshay Kumar and Emran Hashmi's starrer Selfiee. She also made a cameo appearance as Aanya in Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Tu Jhooti Main Makkar.

Bharuchha will be next seen in Chhorii 2 opposite Soha Ali Khan.

