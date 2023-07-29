RRKPK Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer gets big fat opening

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani finally hit the silver screen on July 28. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film marks the celebration of Johar's 25 years in Hindi cinema. The film follows the love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee with a hue of family drama and also stars Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in titular roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani managed decent advance bookings with a total of 80,000 tickets in three national chains PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis ahead of its release. On its opening day, the romantic drama saw a big fat opening and earned Rs 11.50 crores on Day 1. This was already estimated given the advance bookings for the film.

With this, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani became the sixth-best opening for a Hindi film this year followed by Pathaan, Adipurush, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Bholaa. Pathaan opened at Rs 55 crores while Adipurush earned Rs 32.5 crores.

Ahead of its release, the film already created hype through its teaser, trailer, and songs, especially Tum Kya Mile crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Alia Bhatt's chiffon sarees are a new rage now and are trending on almost all e-commerce shopping platforms. Notably, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the second collaboration of Bhatt and Singh after Gully Boy and Karan Johar's first film after a seven-year-long hiatus.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the film also has multiple cameo appearances including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja, Shraddha Arya, Bharti Singh, Arjun Bijlani, and Harsh Limbachiya. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is in theaters near you.

Also Read: Hina Khan to debut in Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa; shares first look on Instagram

Latest Bollywood News