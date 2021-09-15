30 Years of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: Here's why Aamir Khan-Pooja Bhatt starrer is must-watch

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Poster of Aamir Khan-Pooja Bhatt starrer Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

There was something special about Bollywood outings in the '90s. The films had something for everyone. They had drama, romance, comedy and memorable songs that we still love to hum even after decades of their release. One such mesmerising film is Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt starrer Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. It has been three decades since the release of the film, however, it is still fresh in the minds of Bollywood lovers.

The Mahesh Bhatt directed romantic drama continues to be an all-time favourite of many. From Aamir and Pooja's sizzling chemistry to popular songs like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Adayein Bhi Hain and Mainu Ishq Da Lagiya Rog among others, the film offered some memorable must-watch moments. As the movie completes 30 years in 2021, here are a few reasons why you can revisit the film:

A perfect mix of romantic and comedy

The romance is bang on and the chemistry between the two actors is outstanding but even the comedy of this movie is so real and full of emotions that you won’t stop laughing. Anupam Kher has done a great job as Pooja Bhatt's Dad tickling our funny bone. The supporting cast of the movie includes Tiku Talsania, Rakesh Bedi, Avtar Gill, Deepak Tijori and many more talented actors. Unlike other films that only concentrate on romance, this has a perfect mix of romantic and comedy.

Aamir Khan-Pooja Bhatt's chemistry

Together Aamir and Pooja Bhatt created fireworks and sizzling chemistry in this film with their spirit and the calmness they got by playing two people who love each other. The duo was the most loved and praised jodi of the decade who set the benchmark with their nuanced performances.

Melodious compositions

It is a 1991 movie, but the movie and its music still is as refreshing as it was, 30 years ago. Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi has a soul-touching and melodious music composition ever done by Nadeem - Shravan. The songs are a complete hit and even after 30 years the audience loves listening to the music. A few hits from the movie include Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Dil Tujhpe Aa Gaya and amongs others.

Beautiful locations

The locations in which the film is shot are absolutely beautiful and can't be missed! Ooty is one of the hill stations the movie was shot in. They have also shot in Nawanagar Palace, Fern Hill Palace and many more. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin has truly showcased the real beauty of India in the movie.

Catchy dialogues

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin definitely has it all, from beautiful everlasting music, power-packed performances to catchy dialogues that indeed make it a must-watch film even after 30 years! Remember Anupam Kher saying, "For your naughtiness ... I will eat a papad and you will get a jhapad?"

