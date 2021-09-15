As Kangana Ranaut confirms her mythological film, actress shares childhood pic when she played Sita

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday morning announced that she will be seen playing the role of goddess Sita in the upcoming mythological film, 'The Incarnation - Sita'. The announcement was made on her Instagram as she shared a poster of the film as well. Kangana wrote: "Here's the updated poster #theincarnationsita #kanganaranaut #alaukikdesai #kvvijayendraprasad #manojmuntashir #salonisharma #anshitadesai #ssstudio #alaukikfilms."

Take a look at the poster:

The actor also shared a throwback picture from her school days to reveal that it was not the first time she will be essaying the mythological character. "I also played Sita as a child when I was 12 years old in school play ha ha... SiyaRamchandra ki jai," she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Here's Kangana Ranaut's childhood pic from her school days:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut's childhood pic

The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and will reportedly be released in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

"The Incarnation - Sita" has been penned by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote Ranaut's recent outing "Thalaivii". The film will be backed by producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio.

Sharma said Ranaut is the apt choice to play the titular character.

"As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut on board our Vfx magnum opus, 'The Incarnation Sita'.

Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting and daring. It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect," the producer said in a statement.

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in films such as "Dhaakad", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline. The actress will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

-- with IANS inputs