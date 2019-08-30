Friday, August 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Prabhas starrer Saaho suffers loss, morning shows cancelled in multiple cities

Prabhas starrer Saaho suffers loss, morning shows cancelled in multiple cities

Prabhas' Saaho is already suffering a huge setback due to negative reviews by movie critics and online piracy.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2019 17:16 IST
Representative News Image

Prabhas starrer Saaho's morning shows cancelled

Saaho reviews have so far been disappointing. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's mega-budget film was one of the much-awaited movies of 2019. However, the hopes of fans came crashing down soon after early reviews were out. Adding to the woes of makers, soon after the release of Saaho, Tamilrockers leaked the movie online. This is likely to affect the business of Saaho which is already being slammed left, right and center by the critics.

Now the movie has suffered another setback. Saaho's early shows got cancelled in multiple cities. Actually, the 2k prints did not arrive on time which led to the cancellation of morning shows of Prabhas' film. From Lucknow to Hyderabad, audience suffered due to this unwarranted issue across India.

 

Hence, the movie which was expected to mint around Rs 10 crore on Day 1 from Hindi version will witness a major drop in its collection.

Saaho which is made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore is high on thrilling action sequences and Prabhas' stardom after Baahubali success. The movie which was earlier slated to release on Independence Day got postponed to August 30. Besides Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles.

SAAHO REVIEW

Saaho that has one of the biggest budgets has very less jaw-dropping moments. There are a lot of stunt sequences that are shot on a great scale, but they simply go blank at the screen. The bike chasing scene is the only one where you will grab the edge of your seats to know what is going to happen next. Prabhas’s persona gets sidelines because of the unnecessary swag and humor which falls flat on the screen and seem pointless for an action movie which Saaho aimed to be. The songs in the film including Pyscho Saiyaan, Enni Soni are a visual treat to the eyes, but others like Bad Boy that has Jacqueline Fernandes showing some sizzling dance moves and Baby Won’t You Tell Me are untimely placed in the narrative. These songs and few extra action scenes add more to an already long runtime. Read full review here.

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with Luka Chuppi director for Mimi, check out first poster Next Story  