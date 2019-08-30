Prabhas starrer Saaho suffers loss, morning shows cancelled in multiple cities

Prabhas starrer Saaho's morning shows cancelled

Saaho reviews have so far been disappointing. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's mega-budget film was one of the much-awaited movies of 2019. However, the hopes of fans came crashing down soon after early reviews were out. Adding to the woes of makers, soon after the release of Saaho, Tamilrockers leaked the movie online. This is likely to affect the business of Saaho which is already being slammed left, right and center by the critics.

Now the movie has suffered another setback. Saaho's early shows got cancelled in multiple cities. Actually, the 2k prints did not arrive on time which led to the cancellation of morning shows of Prabhas' film. From Lucknow to Hyderabad, audience suffered due to this unwarranted issue across India.

.@_PVRCinemas Next Galleria mall,Panjagutta,Hyderabad



Today 8.20 am #Saaho show tickets issued, but show cancelled due to no permission. No response from theatre side till now — Suresh Kondi (@V6_Suresh) August 30, 2019

Why morning shows of #Saaho are cancelled all over lucknow...? — vaibhav Tiwari (@webbhavv) August 30, 2019

I have booked saaho movie tickets in ujjain pvr cinema and in morning they called me and said shows for today is cancelled due to technical issue and neither they are providing refund immediately.Please help @_PVRCinemas,what is the reason to cancel the shows of today #Saaho — akash mishra (@akashmi96470941) August 30, 2019

Hence, the movie which was expected to mint around Rs 10 crore on Day 1 from Hindi version will witness a major drop in its collection.

Saaho which is made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore is high on thrilling action sequences and Prabhas' stardom after Baahubali success. The movie which was earlier slated to release on Independence Day got postponed to August 30. Besides Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles.

SAAHO REVIEW

Saaho that has one of the biggest budgets has very less jaw-dropping moments. There are a lot of stunt sequences that are shot on a great scale, but they simply go blank at the screen. The bike chasing scene is the only one where you will grab the edge of your seats to know what is going to happen next. Prabhas’s persona gets sidelines because of the unnecessary swag and humor which falls flat on the screen and seem pointless for an action movie which Saaho aimed to be. The songs in the film including Pyscho Saiyaan, Enni Soni are a visual treat to the eyes, but others like Bad Boy that has Jacqueline Fernandes showing some sizzling dance moves and Baby Won’t You Tell Me are untimely placed in the narrative. These songs and few extra action scenes add more to an already long runtime. Read full review here.