Dream Girl Box Office Prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky comedy to earn Rs 8-10 crore on Day 1

On 13 September 2019, the cinema halls will open to new Bollywood film Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the man behind several hits and super hit films such as Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun. Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is Ayushmann's second film to release in 2019. In June, the actor starred in hard-hitting drama Article 15, which did decent business at the box-office with a lifetime earning of Rs 56 crore, as per a report n Box Office India.

As far as the opening day collection for Dream Girl is concerned, experts and trade analyst have placed their bets quite high. The Ayushmann Khurrana film, which also stars Nushrat Bharucha, is likely to earn Rs 8 to 10 crore on its first day, according to experts.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar said the movie has a mass appeal to it and will surely pull the audience to theaters.

“The trailer of Dream Girl has generated a lot of curiosity and the audience is excited about the film. Its songs also have a massy and desi feel to them and are definitely being appreciated. Ayushmann is at an all-time high in terms of his choice of films. Even this one has a lot of quirks. With a desi dialect, the makers are focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 as well. So, the film will rule ticket counters and will be on top of audiences’ watch list,” Girish was quoted as saying to Indian Express.

Furthermore, Girish Johar added, "The film can easily collect Rs 30 crore in its opening weekend if it opens at Rs 8 crore. And if it collects a double-digit figure of Rs 10 crore, it may even reach Rs 35 crore during the weekend".

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl is set to release on September 13. Apart from Ayushmann and Nushrat, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Bisht, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh in key roles.

