UP: Mayawati names 51 candidates for seats going to polls in second phase

A total of 55 seats will go to polls in the second phase on February 14.

BSP president Mayawati on Saturday released the second list of 51 candidates for constituencies going to polls in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. According to party sources, the candidates declared include 23 from the Muslim community and 10 from Scheduled Castes. A total of 55 seats will go to the polls in the second phase on February 14.

The BSP list contains candidates for seats in Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur districts.

Mayawati also released a new slogan 'Har polling booth ko jitana hai, BSP ko satta mein lana hai.' Releasing the list of names, the BSP president appealed to her party workers to follow the COVID-19 protocol issued by the Election Commission while working for the victory of candidates to realise the dreams of B.R Ambedkar and party's founder Kanshi Ram.

"The BSP is fighting alone in UP and Uttarkhand with full strength and preparations but in Punjab, it has formed an alliance with Akali Dal. I have full faith that our party will get good results in these two states and its alliance will perform well in Punjab," she said.

The first list of candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party was released on January 15. The seven-phase polling in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 10 and continue till March 7 and results will be declared on March 10.

