UP Polls 2022: Owaisi announces alliance; proposes 2 CMs, 3 Dy CMs if AIMIM comes to power

UP election 2022 updates: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced an alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha.

"If the alliance comes to power there will be 2 Chief Ministers, one from OBC community and another from Dalit community. There would be 3 Deputy Chief Ministers including from Muslim community," Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Upon being questioned whether this an alliance formed out of compulsion, Babu Singh Kushwaha said that it is not of compulsion. "We worked for Dalit, backward and minority community for a long time," he said.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

