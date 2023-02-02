Tripura Assembly elections 2023: BJP chief Nadda to address two election rallies in poll-bound state on Feb 3

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP national president JP Nadda

Tripura Assembly elections 2023: In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will address two election rallies in poll-bound Tripura on Friday.

"Party president JP Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Agartala on Friday to address election rallies at Kumarghat and Amarpur in favour of party candidates," BJP Tripura unit media in-charge Sunit Sarkar said, adding that the former's programme schedules are yet to be received.

According to a senior party leader, several other BJP leaders will also campaign to woo voters in the northeastern state. These leaders include Union Minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, opposition leader in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari and several party leaders from Bengal.

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath to also campaign in state

Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the state on February 6 to join the campaign, whereas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to campaign in the state on February 7.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress sources said party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accompanied by party's All India national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to visit the poll-bound state on February 6.

Banerjee will lead a road show on February 7 seeking votes for the TMC nominees. Apart from the duo, as many as 37 star campaigners including MP Mahua Moitra, West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim are coming to the northeastern state to campaign for TMC candidates, said the party's state in-charge Rajib Banerjee.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mukul Wasnik and Kanhaiya Kumar will campaign for the party candidates in Tripura, said Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha.

Elections in state scheduled for February 16

It should be noted here that at least three Election Commission-appointed Special Observers are set to arrive soon to look after the security arrangements in the poll-bound state. According to the ECI, the polling to the 60 Assembly constituencies will be held on February 16 and counting will take place on March 2 in the state.

