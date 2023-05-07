'Scared' Congress fielded those who had stopped campaigning: PM Modi takes dig at Sonia Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi takes dig at Sonia Gandhi

Karnataka elections 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress saying that they were “scared” and brought in veteran leader Sonia Gandhi for campaigning after its “lies did not work”. He said this while addressing an election rally in Karnataka’s Shivamogga. The Prime Minister also said the Congress' "balloon of lies is no more working as people have burst it".

Without taking the name of the former Congress chief, Modi said, “Now, the Congress is so afraid and scared that when their lies did not work, then those who are not taking part in campaigning are being brought here. The Congress has started dumping the responsibility of defeat on each other”.

Sonia Gandhi stayed away from campaigning since 2019 LS polls

Sonia Gandhi addressed her first election rally in poll-bound Karnataka on May 6 in Hubballi. She had largely stayed away from campaigning and public rallies since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls reportedly due to health reasons.

As PM Modi was presented with a Hanuman idol and a saffron colour 'Shivaji' turban, the crowd roared with 'Jai Sri Ram' (Hail Lord Ram) chants while the Prime Minister raised 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' (Hail Hanuman) slogans.

‘I will be indebted to Karnataka’

Speaking about his road show held in Bengaluru this morning, the Prime Minister said he was touched by the overwhelming response. "No political party dares to conduct or address any rally or public meeting so early. But we conducted the roadshow early due to the NEET exam. I told our party that our exam (election) is on May 10 whereas the children's exam is today. Hence, we should take care of their exam. So, we did a roadshow in the morning and finished it early." he said.

"Despite being a Sunday, the strength Bengaluru displayed, the faith it reposed and the love it demonstrated was touching my heart. I will be indebted to Karnataka," PM Modi added.

He said he wanted to pay back the love and blessings showered on him by the people. "I want to give you an original guarantee for your love and blessings, I will develop Karnataka and refund your love with interest," Modi promised.

Mentioning the Russia-Ukraine war, he said that the crisis led to the increase in the prices of fertilisers, but the Centre did not allow the burden to fall on the nation’s farmers.

'Congress neglected women of Karnataka'

PM Modi further slammed Congress for neglecting the women of Karnataka in the past. "Girls' education and women's empowerment were pushed back during the Congress rule. Congress did not make separate toilets for girls in schools, and girls used to drop out because of this, but BJP campaigned to remove the injustice done to girls and today more and more girls are going to school," he said.

He further said that both politics and the development work of Congress are only on paper. "They can never develop Karnataka. They are just peddling lies. Women of Karnataka were completely neglected by the Congress govt in past. They have done no development work for the farmers. BJP has worked for the farmers of the state. Now all the lies of Congress are fully exposed and BJP will form govt with full majority," added PM Modi.

The election of 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will be declared on May 13. The polling in 224 assembly seats will be held in a single phase. The term of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24.

(With agencies input)

