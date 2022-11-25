Gujarat elections: Can BJP maintain winning streak at its prestigious Rajkot West constituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The polling in Rajkot (West) will be held on December 1, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: Rajkot (West) is considered Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) stronghold and one of the prestigious seats for the saffron party.

The seat holds significance for the BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started his electoral career from here. The party's veteran leader Vajubhai Vala had vacated the seat for Modi in 2002 after winning seven times from here.

Prominent candidates in the fray

The BJP has been winning Rajkot (West) seat continuously since 1985. However, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would look to break the BJP's winning streak this time.

For the upcoming elections, the BJP has fielded Dr. Darshita Shah from this seat. Meanwhile, Congress will be represented by Mansukhbhai Kalaria and the AAP has placed its bets on Dinesh Joshi. The constituency is set to witness a tough contest among the three parties.

2017 Assembly elections

Earlier in the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP leader and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani had defeated his rival and then Congress leader Indranil Rajguru by a margin of 53,755 votes.

Rupani had received a total of 1,3186 votes with a vote share of 60.67%. Meanwhile, his rival candidate Rajguru could manage a total of 77,831 votes with a vote share of 35.89%.

The polling in Rajkot (West) will be held on December 1, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022. Interestingly, NOTA was at third place with a total vote of 3309.