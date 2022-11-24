Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can Congress retain Radhanpur?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV There's a direct fight between BJP and Congress in Radhanpur

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Radhanpur, one of the 182 Gujarat Legislative Assembly constituencies, is located in Patan district. The Radhanpur constituency is a stronghold of the Opposition party- Congress. The grand old party won the last two elections- 2017 and 2019 (By-election). Alpesh Thakor won in 2017 on a Congress ticket but he later joined BJP. However, Congress’ another candidate Raghubhai Desai retained the seat by defeating BJP candidate Alpesh Khodaji Thakor.

Radhanpur falls in Patan Lok Sabha constituency which is held by BJP MP Bharatsinhji Dabhi Thakor. Having Lok Sabha MP from BJP gives an advantage to the ruling party in Radhanpur. However, there is a tight fight between BJP and Congress.

In the last assembly election 2019, Congress candidate Raghubhai Desai won with 77,410 votes (45.52% vote share) over BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor who got 73,603 votes with 43.28% vote share.

History of Bharuch Constituency:

Year, Name, Party

1962 - Porania Devkaran Jivanlal, Congress

1967 - R.K. Jadeja, SWA

1972 - Nirmala Jhaveri, Congress

1985 - Khodidan Zula, Congress

2007 - Shankarbhai Chaudhary, BJP

2012 - Nagarji Thakor, BJP

2017 - Alpesh Thakor Congress

2019 – Raghubhai Desai Congress

Radhanpur Taluka Santalpur Taluka, Entire taluka except village – Kesargadh, Sami Taluka (Part) Villages- Dadar, Dhadhana, Sherpura, Ranavada, Kharchariya, Gochnad, Bismillabad, Babri, Chandarni, Rampura, Jakhel, Godhana, Daudpur, Mandvi, Bhamathal, Mubarakpura, Sajupura, Nana Joravarpura, Matrota, Mota Joravarpura, Varana, Mahmadpura, Baspa, Kanij, Dadka, Umedpura, Lalpur, Adgam, Vahedpur, Sukhpura, Ved, Rupnagar, Bhadrada, Gajdinpura, Samsherpura, Sonar, Vaval, Jalalabad, Gujarvada, Jhilvana, Kathivada, Vaghpura, Rafu, Badarganj, Koddha, Anvarpura, Nani Chandur fall in Radhanpur constituency.

The constituency has total 259,055 electorates

Candidates for assembly election 2022:

Congress- Raghubhai Desai

AAP- Lalji Thakor

BJP- Lovingji Thakor

Vote for Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on 1 and 5 December 2022 in two phases, to elect 182 members of 15th Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

Click here for latest update on Gujarat election 2022