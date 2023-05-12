WATCH | Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP claiming to get majority in Karnataka, its back-up plan with JD(S)

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Karnataka Elections 2023: Ahead of the May 13 counting day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that they will see tomorrow when asked about the BJP's claim that they will be getting a majority in the recently concluded Karnataka elections and is still in touch with the JD(S).

The Congress chief held a meeting at his residence today ahead of the counting day tomorrow.

When asked what was discussed in the meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Our party has the strategy of discussing things after meeting each other. If we tell you everything, what would remain?"

"We will see tomorrow," he said when asked that BJP is claiming to get a majority and is still in touch with JD(S) as a backup plan.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Congress' victory in Karnataka is PM Modi's defeat because no one campaigned in Karnataka except him. After (BJP's) Karnataka's defeat, Delhi's door is open for Congress in 2024."

On the role of JD(S), he said, "I am absolutely sure that JDS will disintegrate… This time I do not think that there is any scope for a coalition government with JDS."

Congress will win over 141 seats, claims DK Shivakumar

Congress state president DK Shivakumar on Friday junked the exit poll results in which the party, though it gains the highest number of seats, has to contend with a hung Assembly. He insisted that the party will win at least 141 seats and form a majority government.

There was a wave in favour of the Congress, Shivakumar said, a day ahead of Saturday's counting of votes of the Assembly election.

He also ruled out the possibility of return of 'resort politics' saying that "era ended 25 years ago".

"I don’t trust exit polls. I have trust in 141 seats. Our sample size is much bigger. Exit poll sample size is small. There is a major wave in favour of the Congress," Shivakumar told reporters here.

Stating that the exit poll results fluctuate by 20 seats, the Congress state chief said the number he has given will only increase and not decrease.

"I am not disputing the exit polls showing results in our favour. I thank them but we will get a clear majority. This is my firm belief," he insisted.

(With inputs from PTI)

