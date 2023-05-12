Karnataka Elections 2023: Top BJP leader predicts these two outcomes a day before counting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Karnataka Elections 2023: Ahead of the counting day in the Karnataka assembly elections 2023, scheduled to take place on May 13 (tomorrow), a top BJP leader has exuberated confidence that his party will return to power in the state adding they are going to break two jinx this time.

"I am very confident tomorrow Karnataka BJP is going to break two jinx. One, after 1985, a political party has not come back to power again twice in succession and second that BJP Karnataka has not crossed 113 on our own till now. We are very confident when BJP is crossing 113 mark of our own and there is no question of seeking anybody's support," said Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.

Ahead of the counting day, a key BJP meeting was held at Yeddyurappa's residence in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has also reflected its confidence ahead of the results.

Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Congress' victory in Karnataka is PM Modi's defeat because no one campaigned in Karnataka except him. After (BJP's) Karnataka's defeat, Delhi's door is open for Congress in 2024."

"I am absolutely sure that JDS will disintegrate… This time I do not think that there is any scope for a coalition government with JDS," said Jairam Ramesh.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra government drops all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

ALSO READ | Karnataka Elections 2023: Check date, time and where to watch Assembly poll results LIVE