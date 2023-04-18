Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
  Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: BJP hits back at Congress over its quota stand
Raju Kumar Bengaluru Updated on: April 18, 2023 8:14 IST
Poll campaigns intensified in Karnataka
Image Source : INDIA TV Poll campaigns intensified in Karnataka

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE: Poll campaign intensified in Karnataka as the voting date is approaching in the state. BJP and Congress stepped up attacks against each other. Rulling BJP is trying its best to pacify leaders who were upset over being denied ticket. On the other hand, Congress opened the doors for the rebel BJP leaders. Meanwhile, Monday was full of dramatic events. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reiterated his stand that the 50 per cent cap on reservation should be lifted, that the caste census should be made public so that OBCs are given better representation and that Dalits and Adivasis are given reservation proportionate to their population in the country. The last date of making nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations.

Live updates :Karnataka elections 2023

  Apr 18, 2023 8:14 AM (IST)

    Karnataka Minister declares assets worth Rs 1,609 cr

    Considered to be one of the richest politicians in the country, Karnataka Minister N Nagaraju (MTB) has declared total assets worth Rs 1,609 crore, while filing the nomination for May 10 Assembly polls in the state. He filed the papers on Monday as the ruling BJP's candidate from the Hoskote Assembly segment, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. In his election affidavit, Nagaraju, who has mentioned his occupation or profession as agriculturist and business, along with his wife M Shanthakumari, a housewife, together own movable assets worth Rs 536 crore. The couple's immovable assets are worth Rs 1,073 crore, Nagaraju, who is currently a MLC, in June 2020, while contesting the Legislative Council election, had declared assets worth about Rs 1,220 crore, along with his wife. In the affidavit filed today along with nomination, the couple have declared total liabilities of Rs 98. 36 crore.

  Apr 18, 2023 7:44 AM (IST)

    BJP targets Congress

    Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday accused the Congress and the JD(S) of joining hands by promising to reverse the Karnataka government order to scrap the four per cent quota for Muslims to deny benefits given to Vokkaligas, Lingayats as well as SCs and STs. Describing the Janata Dal (Secular) as the B-team of the Congress, he said on Twitter that the BJP will stand strongly with these communities and will make sure it is with them for their progress. He used the hashtag "anti-Hindu Congress" to target the opposition party.

