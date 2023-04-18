Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: BJP hits back at Congress over its quota stand

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Poll campaigns intensified in Karnataka

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE: Poll campaign intensified in Karnataka as the voting date is approaching in the state. BJP and Congress stepped up attacks against each other. Rulling BJP is trying its best to pacify leaders who were upset over being denied ticket. On the other hand, Congress opened the doors for the rebel BJP leaders. Meanwhile, Monday was full of dramatic events. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reiterated his stand that the 50 per cent cap on reservation should be lifted, that the caste census should be made public so that OBCs are given better representation and that Dalits and Adivasis are given reservation proportionate to their population in the country. The last date of making nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations.