Karnataka Elections 2023: High-octane campaigning comes to an end, stage set for polling tomorrow

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The high-octane election campaign has come to an end in Karnataka as the state is set to go to polls on May 10. The opinion polls showed there is a direct fight between Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the southern state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the lection campaign for the BJP whereas Congress top leaders also left no stone unturned to woo voters. With the stakes being high this election, the major political parties in contention -- the BJP, Congress and JD(S) -- and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings. While the ruling BJP, riding on the Modi juggernaut, wants to break the 38-year-old jinx and retain its southern citadel, the Congress wants to wrest power to give the party much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.