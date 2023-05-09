Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Karnataka Elections 2023: High-octane campaigning comes to an end, stage set for polling tomorrow
Live now

Karnataka Elections 2023: High-octane campaigning comes to an end, stage set for polling tomorrow

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. The voting will be witnessed on May 10 and the result will be announced on May 13.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Bengaluru Updated on: May 09, 2023 7:36 IST
Karnataka Elections 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Elections 2023

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The high-octane election campaign has come to an end in Karnataka as the state is set to go to polls on May 10.  The opinion polls showed there is a direct fight between Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the southern state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the lection campaign for the BJP whereas Congress top leaders also left no stone unturned to woo voters. With the stakes being high this election, the major political parties in contention -- the BJP, Congress and JD(S) -- and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings. While the ruling BJP, riding on the Modi juggernaut, wants to break the 38-year-old jinx and retain its southern citadel, the Congress wants to wrest power to give the party much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Live updates :Karnataka Elections 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 09, 2023 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    As Congress adopts new strategy, BJP tries to cash in on few 'political mistakes'

    The Congress and the Gandhi family have adopted a new strategy for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections -- keeping national issues on the back burner while trying to focus on state issues, including inflation and unemployment. Pitting themselves against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personality, personal image and the Hindutva agenda has proved disastrous for the Congress.

  • May 09, 2023 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    High-octane campaigning in state comes to an end

    The high-voltage campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka ended on Monday with top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding 19 public meetings and six roadshows while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi camped in the state for 12 days. All three major political parties in the state - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) have put all their efforts to woo the voters, making promises and launching accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat Assembly.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News