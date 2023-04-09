Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Election 2023: Meeting underway for selection of candidates at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: A meeting is underway for the selection of candidates for the polls in the state at the party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. Senior congress leaders have joined the meeting being held at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi at 10 Rajaji Marg.

Congress is yet to announce the names of candidates for 58 seats in poll-bound Karnataka for the 2023 polls. Rahul Gandhi along with KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, Mohan Prakash and Naseer Hussain is attending the meeting at the Congress president's house.

B N Chandrappa appointed as working president

Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa as working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said. The Karnataka unit is headed by D K Shivakumar.

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month. The Congress has so far declared 166 candidates for the polls, including one for the Karnataka Sarvodaya Party. While the party had declared 124 candidates in its first list, it declared another 42 candidates in the second list.

The party's Central Election Committee has met at least four times and held detailed deliberations on all the candidates for the total 224 assembly seats, but is yet to declare 58 more candidates. The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power. The elections to the assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP CEC meeting to begin shortly in Delhi

ALSO READ | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Congress appoints BN Chandrappa as fifth working president