Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Congress appoints BN Chandrappa as fifth working president

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Days ahead of the polls in Karnataka, Congress on Sunday took a major step to strengthen the party in the poll-bound state. Congress on Sunday appointed B N Chandrappa as the working president of its state unit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said. The Karnataka unit is headed by D K Shivakumar. "Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri B.N. Chandrappa as Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," read an official release from the party on Sunday.

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month. The Congress has so far declared 142 candidates for the polls. Chandrappa was elected a Lok Sabha member from Chitradurga in 2014-19.

Chandrappa's appointment follows the demise of KPCC working president and former MP R Dhruvanarayana. Dhruvanarayana was a Parliamentarian from the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. He served as a member of the Lower House from 2009 to 2019. Earlier, on April 4, Kharge said the Congress will hold an extensive discussion on the selection of candidates for the remaining 100 Assembly seats in the state.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power. The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.