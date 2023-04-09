Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP CEC meeting to begin shortly, candidates list likely to release tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP CEC meeting shortly, candidates list likely to release tomorrow.

Karnataka Elections 2023: With the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held next month, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting today (April 9) at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national President JP Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, senior leader BS Yediyurappa, state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and other leaders will attend the meeting.

As per a top source, the meeting will finalise the names of the candidates. There could be major changes in the list as per today's political scenario in the state. List could be out on Monday (April 10) on maximum seats.

Earlier on Saturday (April 8), Shah held a meeting at Nadda's residence in the national capital to discuss and finalise the list of candidates for the May 10 poll.

Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Congress appoints BN Chandrappa as fifth working president

ALSO READ: Karnataka Elections 2023: 'PM Modi's repeated visits show how weak BJP...', says DK Shivakumar