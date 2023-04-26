'Have promised PM Modi, Amit Shah... Jagadish Shettar will lose': Yediyurappa

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday exuberated confidence that Jagadish Shettar will be defeated in the Hubli-Dharwad seat and his party's candidate Mahesh Tenginkai is going to win 101 per cent. Yediyurappa further said that he has promised PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that BJP will be back in power in Karnataka by winning more than 120 seats.

Former BJP leader Jagadish Shettar joined Congress after the saffron party denied him ticket in the forthcoming assembly elections. He wanted to contest from the Hubli-Dharwad seat.

Campaigning in the state ahead of next month's election, Yediyurappa said, "He (Jagadish Shettar) is going to be defeated here. So, 1 lakh people are going to gather here and we are going to have a big rally and big programme."

"101% Mahesh Tenginkai is going to win in this election," Yediyurappa added.

"Congress is a sinking boat. Is there a comparison between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?... I have promised PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that BJP will be back in power in Karnataka by winning more than 120 seats... After winning the election I will hold a Vijayotsav in Hubbali, in front of Jagadish Shettar. Make preparations for celebrations," Yediyurappa said confidently.

Further speaking on Shettar, Yediyurappa said, "They have betrayed our party. They have cheated the party. That's why I told everyone, that Laxman Savadi & Jagadish Shettar should not get elected this time. I am 100% confident that they are going to lose this election. There is no doubt about it."

Responding to other matters, Yediyurappa said, "I have not represented any Hindus, Muslims or Christians. Whatever facilities I gave (as the then CM), I gave to all communities. That is why I request all communities to support BJP in this election."

