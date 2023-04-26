'Rahul Gandhi is 50 yrs old but...': MP CM takes potshot at Congress leader ahead of Karnataka polls | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PTI MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes a potshot at Rahul Gandhi ahead of Karnataka polls

Karnataka Elections 2023: As part of the campaigning for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a gathering during a roadshow in the Chikodi constituency on Wednesday, Chouhan said that "Rahul Gandhi has turned 50 but his mentality is still of a 5-year-old." Further, the Madhya Pradesh CM also slammed former Wayanad MP for blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his (Gandhi) conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case.

What MP CM said?

"Rahul Gandhi has become 50 years old but the mentality is still of a 5-year-old. He had made the controversial 'Modi remark' in Karnataka itself, and now when the court sentenced them, he is running away. He is blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. He doesn't know what to say. Is he capable of delivering on promises?" CM Chouhan said.

"Rahul Baba had come to Madhya Pradesh to make a promise during the 2018 assembly polls that everyone's loan would be waived off, but the loan was not waived off during the 15 months rule of the Congress. He promised unemployed youth would get Rs 4,000 but did not give a penny to them," he claimed.

Chouhan accuses Congress of making 'false promises'

Further, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also accused Congress of making "false promises."

"Now they (Congress) come to Karnataka to make promises. They are making false promises. These people (Congressmen) are liars, they never fulfil their promises, Chouhan said. He further said that after independence, Mahatma Gandhi had said to dissolve the Congress because it was formed to liberate the country, but Nehru did not listen to Mahatma Gandhi. Though Rahul Gandhi obeyed Mahatma Gandhi and made a resolution that he would destroy the Congress party," he remarked.

He further stated that Congress is slowly dying out of the country as they only talk about appeasement. "The identity of Congress is '3C' Corruption, Crime and Commission. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) identity is connectivity, road connectivity, air connectivity, cleanliness and development," the chief minister added.

He also said that The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has created new records of development in Karnataka. "The double-engine government is making arrangements for irrigation in Karnataka. It is working for the welfare of the farmers and to provide free ration to 80 crore people," CM Chouhan added.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

It should be noted here that the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka today. The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

(With ANI inputs)