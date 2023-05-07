Gulbarga Uttar Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress lose this seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gulbarga Uttar falls under the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency.

Gulbarga Uttar Assembly Election 2023: This is one of the 224 constituencies that will go to polls in Karnataka. In the upcoming elections, the constituency which falls under the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency will witness the main battle between BJP, Congress, AAP and JD(S). This constituency is considered to be a stronghold of the Indian National Congress.

The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr. Umesh G Jadhav won from Gulbarga Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 95452 votes by defeating Mallikarjun Kharge of the Indian National Congress.

In 2018, Kaneez Fatima of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Chandrakant B Patil (Chandu Patil) of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 5940 votes. A party needs to secure 113 seats out of 224 to form a majority in the state.

