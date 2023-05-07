Gulbarga Dakshin Assembly Election 2023: Can BJP continue to maintain its stronghold?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gulbarga Dakshin falls under the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency.

Gulbarga Dakshin Assembly Election 2023 : Gulbarga Dakshin is one of the 224 constituencies that will go to polls in the upcoming Karnataka elections. In the upcoming elections, the constituency which falls under the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency will witness the main battle between BJP, Congress, and AAP. This constituency is considered to be a stronghold of the Bhartiya Janta Party.

The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr Umesh G Jadhav won from Gulbarga Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 95452 votes by defeating Mallikarjun Kharge of the Indian National Congress.

In 2018, Dattatraya C Patil Revoor Appu Gouda of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Allamprabhu Patil of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 5431 votes. A party needs to secure 113 seats out of 224 to form a majority in the state.

