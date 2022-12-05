Monday, December 05, 2022
     
Gujarat Elections 2022 LIVE: Phase 2 voting on 93 seats today; PM Modi to cast vote in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Elections 2022: The Gujarat Assembly has a total of 182 seats. In the second phase, voting is taking place in the remaining 93 seats, for which 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the BJP, Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2022 7:33 IST
Gujarat Elections 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Elections 2022

Gujarat Elections 2022 phase 2 LIVE updates: Voting in 93 Assembly seats across 14 central and northern districts of Gujarat during the second phase of the state polls is taking place today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel among other leaders will also franchise their vote in the second phase today. The high-voltage campaigning by different parties for the second phase of polls ended on Saturday evening. The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded. The Gujarat Assembly has a total of 182 seats. In the second phase, voting will be held in the remaining 93 seats, for which 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the BJP, Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The nominees also include 285 independents, as per the state election body. Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44. A total 2.51 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for the second phase of elections, including 1.29 crore men and 1.22 crore women. There are 5.96 lakh voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years, according to the Election Commission.

  • Dec 05, 2022 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP, AAP contesting in all 93 seats in second phase, Congress in 90

    The BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are contesting in all the 93 seats. The Congress is contesting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats.

  • Dec 05, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    A look at 2017 results in key constituencies

    In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 of these seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates. In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22. But in north Gujarat, the Congress had won 17 seats while the saffron party got 14.

  • Dec 05, 2022 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    93 Assembly segments spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts

    The 93 Assembly segments which are going to polls today are spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts. Some of the important constituencies in the second phase include Ghatlodia (in Ahmedabad district) of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Viramgam seat (also in Ahmedabad) from where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP's ticket and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the saffron party candidate.

  • Dec 05, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Power-packed show by PM Modi, UP CM Yogi during campaign in Gujarat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a whirlwind campaign for the BJP candidates on December 1 and 2, including two back-to-back road shows in Ahmedabad. During the last leg of the campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held rallies in Dholka, Mahudha and Khambhat towns, while Union minister Smriti Irani held roadshows in Modasa and Siddhpur towns of north Gujarat. AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also held road shows for the second phase of elections.

  • Dec 05, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Some key candidates in phase 2 polling

    Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as the Congress candidate from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district, and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathva is the nominee from Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district. BJP rebel Madhu Shrivastav is contesting as an independent candidate from Vaghodia seat in Vadodara district.

  • Dec 05, 2022 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP to get comfortable majority, says Opinion Poll

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win a comfortable majority in the Gujarat Assembly elections, with Congress coming second, said India TV-Matrize final opinion poll. According to the opinion poll, BJP may win a comfortable majority with 109-124 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly, while Congress may win 51-66 seats, AAP may win 0-7 seats. READ MORE

  • Dec 05, 2022 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Notable candidates who were in first phase

    Among notable candidates in the first phase were Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi, who contested from Khambhalia in Devbhumi Dwarka district. Former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki, six-time MLA Kunwarji Bavaliya, Morbi 'hero' Kantilal Amrutiya, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba and Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia are also in the fray.

  • Dec 05, 2022 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    A triangular contest

    Gujarat has traditionally witnessed bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. However, this time the contest has become triangular with the entry of Aam Aadmi Party. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting on total 181 seats out of 182 seats of Gujarat Assembly. 

  • Dec 05, 2022 6:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Voting on 89 seats across 19 districts today

    Voting in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 will be held on 89 seats across 19 districts. As many as 788 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the election. 

     

