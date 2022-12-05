Gujarat Elections 2022 LIVE: Phase 2 voting on 93 seats today; PM Modi to cast vote in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Elections 2022

Gujarat Elections 2022 phase 2 LIVE updates: Voting in 93 Assembly seats across 14 central and northern districts of Gujarat during the second phase of the state polls is taking place today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel among other leaders will also franchise their vote in the second phase today. The high-voltage campaigning by different parties for the second phase of polls ended on Saturday evening. The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded. The Gujarat Assembly has a total of 182 seats. In the second phase, voting will be held in the remaining 93 seats, for which 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the BJP, Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The nominees also include 285 independents, as per the state election body. Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44. A total 2.51 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for the second phase of elections, including 1.29 crore men and 1.22 crore women. There are 5.96 lakh voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years, according to the Election Commission.