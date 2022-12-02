Gujarat Assembly election 2022: PM Modi holds 'second mega roadshow' in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi is on massive poll campaign for BJP

Gujarat Assembly election: 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a mega road show again in Ahmedabad for appealing voters to vote for his party in the upcoming election to be held on December 5.

PM Modi was seen greeting the people gathered on both sides of streets during his 10-km long road show.

Ahead of embarking on the roadshow, PM Modi offered prayers at Maa Bhadrakali temple in Ahmedabad.

Massive response on Thursday's roadshow

PM Modi on Thursday evening held similar mega roadshow spanning across 16 assembly constituencies targeting the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections. It was an unprecedented 50-km long roadshow that lasted nearly three hours.

The roadshow that started from Naroda Gam concluded at Gandhinagar South constituency. During the mega event, PM Modi made at least 35 stops at the memorials of prominent personalities including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the way.

PM Modi covered Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati constituency during one of the longest roadshows ever. Incumbent Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia seat.

Also Read: OPINION | Gujarat: Modi roadshow can become the gamechanger