Friday, December 02, 2022
     
Live tv
search
elections
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Gujarat Assembly election 2022: PM Modi holds 'second mega roadshow' in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Assembly election 2022: PM Modi holds 'second mega roadshow' in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Assembly election: 2022: PM Modi's back-to-back two mega roadshows in Ahmedabad aim to make voters mood in favor of the ruling BJP as the city will go to vote on December 5.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Ahmedabad Updated on: December 02, 2022 20:14 IST
PM Modi is on massive poll campaign for BJP
Image Source : PTI PM Modi is on massive poll campaign for BJP

Gujarat Assembly election: 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a mega road show again in Ahmedabad for appealing voters to vote for his party in the upcoming election to be held on December 5. 

PM Modi was seen greeting the people gathered on both sides of streets during his 10-km long road show. 

Ahead of embarking on the roadshow, PM Modi offered prayers at Maa Bhadrakali temple in Ahmedabad.

Massive response on Thursday's roadshow

PM Modi on Thursday evening held similar mega roadshow spanning across 16 assembly constituencies targeting the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections. It was an unprecedented 50-km long roadshow that lasted nearly three hours. 

The roadshow that started from Naroda Gam concluded at Gandhinagar South constituency. During the mega event, PM Modi made at least 35 stops at the memorials of prominent personalities including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the way.

PM Modi covered Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati constituency during one of the longest roadshows ever. Incumbent Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia seat.

Also Read: OPINION | Gujarat: Modi roadshow can become the gamechanger

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News