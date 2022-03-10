Firozabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress, BJP, RLD jostle for power

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Firozabad Election Result 2022 LIVE

Firozabad election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Firozabad Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The constituency is witnessing main battle between Congress, BJP, RLD and BSP.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

For the 2022 elections, the candidates from Fatehpur Sikri include Congress' Sandeep Tiwari, BJP's Manish Asija, SP's Saifurrehman, BSP's Shazia Hasan, AAP's Neetu Singh Sisodiya, AIMIM'S Bablu Singh Rathore urf Goldee.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Manish Asija of BJP won in this seat defeating Azim Bhai of SP by a margin of 41,727 which was 17.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.19% in 2017 in this seat.

Polling on the Firozabad assembly constituency was held on February 20, 2022.