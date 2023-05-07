Dharward Assembly Election 2023: Can Congress win this BJP long-held seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dharwad falls under the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.

Dharwad Assembly Election 2023 : This is one of the 224 constituencies that will go to polls in the upcoming Karnataka elections. In the upcoming elections, the constituency which falls under the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency will witness the main battle between BJP, Congress and JD(S). This constituency is considered to be a stronghold of the Bhartiya Janta Party.

The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pralhad Joshi won from Dharwad Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 205072 votes by defeating Vinay Kulkarni of the Indian National Congress.

In 2018, Amrut Ayyappa Desai of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Vinay Kulkarni of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 20340 votes. A party needs to secure 113 seats out of 224 to form a majority in the state.

