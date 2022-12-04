Sunday, December 04, 2022
     
  Delhi MCD Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP, AAP, Congress locked in a three-way battle; polling today
Delhi MCD Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP, AAP, Congress locked in a three-way battle; polling today

Delhi MCD Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The BJP, AAP and Congress have left no stone unturned to woo voters and now it is the turn of the people of Delhi to pick candidates of their choice. Stay tuned for all the live updates as Delhi votes to elect new ward councillors for the MCD.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: December 04, 2022 6:39 IST
Delhi MCD Elections 2022 LIVE Updates

Delhi MCD Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The high-stakes battle for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has reached the penultimate phase where Delhi voters will exercise their franchise to elect  new ward councillors. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to wrest control of the civic body to establish complete rule over Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to win maximum wards to prepare a base for the next Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2025. On the other hand, Congress is looking to regain its lost ground in the national capital city. The Election Commission has made tight security arrangements of MCD polls deploying 40,000 police personnel and 20,000 home guards. Apart from this,108 companies of paramilitary and state armed police forces have also been deployed. 

  Dec 04, 2022 6:37 AM (IST)

    Polling will be held from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm

    More than 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in which around 1,349 candidates are in the fray. Polling will be held from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm today and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.  

