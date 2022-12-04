Delhi MCD Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP, AAP, Congress locked in a three-way battle; polling today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi MCD Elections 2022 LIVE Updates

Delhi MCD Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The high-stakes battle for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has reached the penultimate phase where Delhi voters will exercise their franchise to elect new ward councillors. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to wrest control of the civic body to establish complete rule over Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to win maximum wards to prepare a base for the next Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2025. On the other hand, Congress is looking to regain its lost ground in the national capital city. The Election Commission has made tight security arrangements of MCD polls deploying 40,000 police personnel and 20,000 home guards. Apart from this,108 companies of paramilitary and state armed police forces have also been deployed.