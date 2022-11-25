Gujarat election 2022: Will BJP make its comeback in Deesa?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The major candidates contesting for assembly polls from Deesa assembly constituency include Praveen Gordhanji Mali of BJP, Sanjaybhai Govabhai Rabari of the Congress.

Gujarat Election 2022: Gujarat is heading to polls next month. The election in the state will be held in two phases - first phase on December 1 and the second on December 5. Around 788 candidates from Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Aam Admi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) will be battling for these seats.

Deesa assembly polls 2022:

Deesa assembly constituency, which comes under Banaskantha district of Gujarat, was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 elections. At that time, Pandya Shashikant Mahobatram of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Govabhai Hamirabhai Rabari of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 14531 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel won from Banaskantha Lok Sabha (MP) seat by defeating Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 368296 votes.

The major candidates contesting for assembly polls from Deesa assembly constituency include Praveen Gordhanji Mali of BJP, Sanjaybhai Govabhai Rabari of Congress, Dr Ramesh Patel of AAP.

