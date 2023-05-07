Sunday, May 07, 2023
     
Chamarajanagar Assembley Elections: BJP bets on Somanna to oust Congress' Puttarangashetty

In Chamarajanagar, currently, Congress is holding the seat, with C Puttarangashetty again in the fray against the regional as well as national parties.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Bengaluru Published on: May 07, 2023 15:06 IST
Chamarajanagar Elections 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Chamarajanagar Elections 2023

Chamarajanagar: Karnataka is set to hold a crucial Assembly election on May 10, with major political parties-- Congress, Bhartiya Janata Party, and Janata Dal (Secular)-- in the fray. The state has 224 constituencies which will go for election within a few days. In Chamarajanagar, currently, Congress is holding the seat, with C Puttarangashetty again in the fray against the regional as well as national parties.

TOP CONTENDERS

JDS-- AM Mallikarjuna Swamy 

Congress-- C Puttarangashetty 

BJP-- V. Somanna 

Chamarajanagar 

Chamarajanagar is the southernmost district in the state of Karnataka India. It was carved out of the original larger Mysore district in the year 1997. The town is also known as “silk city”. 

Meanwhile, the district will witness a major brawl between the leaders of Congress, JD-S and the Bharitya Jatana Party. As the seat is currently under the Congress regime, the saffron party has brought top leaders to campaign against the Opposition parties. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conducted a roadshow in the region where he boasted his claims about winning the next polls. 

Earlier in 2018, C Puttarangashetty defeated Bharatiya Janata Party by over a 50,000 margin. 

Also Read: Chikballapur Assembly Election 2023: Close fight between BJP's K Sudhakar and Congress' Pradeep Eshwar

