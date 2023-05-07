Bidar Assembly Election 2023: Can Congress's Rahim Khan retain his constituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bidar falls under the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency.

Bidar Assembly Election 2023 : One of the 224 constituencies to go to polls in the upcoming Karnataka elections, will witness a battle among BJP, Congress, AAP and JD(S). The constituency which falls under the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency is considered to be a stronghold of the Indian National Congress.

The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr Umesh G Jadhav won from Gulbarga Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 95452 votes by defeating Mallikarjun Kharge of the Indian National Congress.

In 2018, Rahim Khan of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Surayakanth Nagmarpalli of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 10245 votes.

