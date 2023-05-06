Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bellary City Assembly Election 2023: Will BJP's G Somasekhara Reddy retain his seat again?

Bellary City Assembly Election 2023: Karnataka will once again witness a tussle for power in the state, as the elections are set to be held on May 10. The result will be announced on May 13. Bellay City constituency comes under the Bellary Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2018 assembly election, BJP's G. Somasekhara Reddy won from the same constituency. With this, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Y. Devendrappa won from Bellary Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 55707 votes. Y. Devendrappa outsmarted V. S. Ugrappa of the Congress.

In 2018, the Karnataka Assembly Elections were conducted on May 12. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) outsmarted Congress and JDS and gained 104 seats. But the saffron party failed to touch the majority 112 mark. Congress and JDS who secured second and third positions with 78 and 38 seats respectively decided to join hands to form a coalition government in the state.

