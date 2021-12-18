Punjab election 2022: Twitter war erupts between Kejriwal and Sidhu over poll promises, sand mafia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGES Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal also took a dig at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and called him the 'first CM in the history of the world to meet people in the bathroom'. The AAP leader made the comment on his second day of Punjab visit.

Highlights Ahead of 2022 Punjab polls, Kejriwal and Sidhu engaged in a twitter war.

'Stop fooling people if you can’t provide basic economic backing for promises': Sidhu

Kejriwal retaliated: 'CM or you haven't responded on sand theft allegations'

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday engaged in a Twitter war ahead of the crucial 2022 assembly elections in the state.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who initiated the fight on poll promises, took a jibe at the Delhi CM and said, "Stop fooling People, if you can’t provide basic economic backing for promises."

Kejriwal retaliated and said while there are allegations of links with the sand mafia, the CM (Charanjit Channi) had not taken any action. He further stated that if the sand theft is put an end to, 20,000 crores will find its way.

Here is what Navjot Singh said in return:

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal also took a dig at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and called him the 'first CM in the history of the world to meet people in the bathroom'. The AAP leader made the comment on his second day of Punjab visit.

"Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in the interview says that I meet people 24 hours. I meet people in the drawing-room, hall, bathroom. I think he is the first CM in the history of the world who meet people in the bathroom", Kejriwal said during an address.