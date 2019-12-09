Vijaynagara Constituency Result: BJP' Anand Singh leads by 3695 votes

ijaynagara is a Karnataka Assembly constituency in Bengaluru Urban District and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore South Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. The 2019 Bypoll candidates are Venkatrao Ghorpade - INC, NM Nabi - JD(S), Anand Singh - BJP. The polling FORVijaynagara seat was carried out on December 5. Counting of votes is underway.
The constituencies going for by-polls are Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hoskote, KR Pet and Hunsur.
There are a total of 3,05,392 voters in Vijaynagara constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,60,151 are male, 1,45,099 female and 136 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 90.6 and the approximate literacy rate is 87%.
|Karnataka-Vijayanagara
|Result Status
|O.S.N.
|Candidate
|Party
|EVM Votes
|Postal Votes
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|1
|ANAND SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|13960
|0
|13960
|54.03
|2
|N.M. NABI
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|546
|0
|546
|2.11
|3
|MAMATHA
|Nationalist Congress Party
|75
|0
|75
|0.29
|4
|V.Y. GHORPADE
|Indian National Congress
|10265
|0
|10265
|39.73
|5
|PA.YA.Ganesh
|Karnataka Rashtra Samithi
|65
|0
|65
|0.25
|6
|MAHESH LAMBANI
|Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
|63
|0
|63
|0.24
|7
|ALI HONNUR
|Independent
|28
|0
|28
|0.11
|8
|K. UMESH
|Independent
|11
|0
|11
|0.04
|9
|KAVIRAJU URS
|Independent
|242
|0
|242
|0.94
|10
|KICHIDI KOTRESH
|Independent
|85
|0
|85
|0.33
|11
|CONDUCTOR PAMPAPATHI
|Independent
|38
|0
|38
|0.15
|12
|DEVARKONDI MARKANDAPPA NEAKAR
|Independent
|77
|0
|77
|0.3
|13
|C.M. MANJUNATHA SWAMI
|Independent
|37
|0
|37
|0.14
|14
|NOTA
|None of the Above
|346
|0
|346
|1.34
|Total
|25838
|0
|25838