Vijaynagara Constituency Result: BJP' Anand Singh leads by 3695 votes

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka by-election 2019 Results Vijaynagara: Congress' Venkatrao Ghorpade leads after round 1

ijaynagara is a Karnataka Assembly constituency in Bengaluru Urban District and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore South Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. The 2019 Bypoll candidates are Venkatrao Ghorpade - INC, NM Nabi - JD(S), Anand Singh - BJP. The polling FORVijaynagara seat was carried out on December 5. Counting of votes is underway.

The constituencies going for by-polls are Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hoskote, KR Pet and Hunsur.

There are a total of 3,05,392 voters in Vijaynagara constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,60,151 are male, 1,45,099 female and 136 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 90.6 and the approximate literacy rate is 87%.

Here are live updates of Vijaynagara​ Constituency result:

Karnataka-Vijayanagara Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 ANAND SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 13960 0 13960 54.03 2 N.M. NABI Janata Dal (Secular) 546 0 546 2.11 3 MAMATHA Nationalist Congress Party 75 0 75 0.29 4 V.Y. GHORPADE Indian National Congress 10265 0 10265 39.73 5 PA.YA.Ganesh Karnataka Rashtra Samithi 65 0 65 0.25 6 MAHESH LAMBANI Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 63 0 63 0.24 7 ALI HONNUR Independent 28 0 28 0.11 8 K. UMESH Independent 11 0 11 0.04 9 KAVIRAJU URS Independent 242 0 242 0.94 10 KICHIDI KOTRESH Independent 85 0 85 0.33 11 CONDUCTOR PAMPAPATHI Independent 38 0 38 0.15 12 DEVARKONDI MARKANDAPPA NEAKAR Independent 77 0 77 0.3 13 C.M. MANJUNATHA SWAMI Independent 37 0 37 0.14 14 NOTA None of the Above 346 0 346 1.34 Total 25838 0 25838

In the 2018 assembly elections, this seat was won by INC candidate Anand Singh.

The Karnataka by-elections were necessitated after the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for the BJP to come to power. The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly.