Image Source : PTI GHMC polls to be held on Dec 1, counting on Dec 4. Check key dates and other details

The election for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 4. According to state election commissioner C Parthasarathi, polling for the 150-member body will be held through ballot papers in view of complaints about functioning of Electronic Voting Machines. Parthasarathi said that the post of Mayor has been reserved for a woman candidate from the general category. The elections are being held as per the reservation quota of 2016 elections.

KEY DATES

Notification issued: November 16

Nominations start: November 17

Nominations end: November 20

Scrutiny: November 21

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: November 22

List of contesting candidates to be published: November 22

Polling: December 1 (7 am to 6 pm)

Repolling if necessary: December 3

ALSO READ | Bihar council polls: JD(U), BJP, CPI win 2 seats each; Congress, Independent bag 1

Polling hours have been extended by one hour in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory.

The GHMC has over 74 lakh voters. The final lists of voters at polling station level will be declared on November 21. There are over 9,000 polling stations. The State Election Commission has reduced number of polling personnel at each police polling station to four from five earlier, in view of COVIDb situation. About 25,000 to 30,000 police personnel will be deployed.

The term of the present GHMC body will end in February 2021. The last MC elections in 2016 saw the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) scoring a landslide victory by winning 99 seats. It had swept away main opposition Congress and the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP-TDP) alliance.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) however withstood the TRS wave in its stronghold of old city to emerge as the second largest party in the MC with 44 seats. However, the massive mandate for TRS deprived the AIMIM a kingmaker's role, which it historically enjoyed in the municipal body.

ALSO READ | Congress' Special Committee meets today amid voices of discontent post dismal show in Bihar polls