BJP's Bihar election blitz: PM Narendra Modi to hold 12 rallies in four days

PM Narendra Modi will address 12 elections rallies in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hit the campaign trail in poll-bound Bihar. According to the Bihar BJP's in charge, Devendra Fadnavis, the Prime Minister will address at least 12 public meetings in just four days.

Fadnavis informed that the first rally will be held in Sasaram on October 23. He will address two more rallies in Gaya and Bhagalpur on the same day. The three prominent towns in the south Bihar will go to polls in the first phase on October 28.

The Prime Minister will visit the state again on October 28. During his second visit, PM Modi will address rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.

On November 1, he will address the people of Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. The last three rallies will be held on November 3 in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting elections in an alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). The two parties have been ruling the eastern state together since 2005, barring a four year period of 2013-2017.

As per the seat-sharing pact, the JD(U) and BJP are contesting elections from 122 and 121 seats, respectively. While Nitish Kumar has accommodated Jitam Ram Manjhi's HAM from his party's share, offering 7 seats, the BJP has given 11 seats from its quota to Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party.

The three-phase polling will be held between October 28 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

