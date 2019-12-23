Lohardaga Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes underway

Lohardaga Constituency result 2019

Lohardaga Constituency Result 2019 LIVE | The vote counting for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 begins and so is in Lohardaga Constituency. We will keep updating you with the early trends of election results.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Sudarshan Bhagat of BJP won in this seat by defeating Congress candidate by a margin of 6,489 votes which was 1.00 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 27.58 per cent in 2019, in the constituency.

In 2009, of BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8,283 votes which was 1.58 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

A total of 11 candidates are contesting in the 2019 Jharkhand assembly elections. Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM (6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.