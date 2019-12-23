Garhwa Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes underway

Garhwa Constituency result 2019

Garhwa Constituency Result 2019 LIVE | The vote counting for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 begins and so is in Garhwa Constituency. We will keep updating you with the early trends of election results.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Satyendra Nath Tiwari of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 21755 votes which was 10.69 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.94 per cent in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, JVM won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 10,062 votes which was 6.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 33.64 per cent in 2009 in the seat. A total of 16 candidates are in the fray for the Garhwa assembly seat this time.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019, to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly. A total of 2,69,478 eligible electors voted for the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election, out of which 1,38,914 were male, 1,30,564 female.

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.