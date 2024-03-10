UPJEE 2024 admit card likely to be out today | Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

UPJEE 2024: The admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE), conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP, are expected to be issued today, March 10, 2024. These admit cards will be made available on the official website. Once the link is active, candidates can access their admit cards by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Notably, JEECUP will be conducting the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Entrance Examination from March 16 to March 22, 2024, at various examination centers across the state. Candidates who have registered for the UP Joint Entrance Examination can download their admit cards by following the steps provided below.

How to download UPJEE 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, i.e., jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates can click the link that reads, 'UPJEE 2024 admit card'.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download your admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per the schedule, the answer key will be released on March 27 and the objection window will close on March 30. After that, the results of the entrance exam will be declared on April 8, 2024. For more related details candidates can check here. Official website of UPJEE.

