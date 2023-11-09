UGC selects KUFOS Faculty member to develop a course on Arctic studies, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE University Grants Commission

The University Grants Commission has selected Anu Gopinath who is an Associate Professor and head of the Department of Aquatic Environment Management at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) to create and deliver Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels on Arctic studies. According to the KUFOS statement, she will deliver the courses through the SWAYAM portal, focusing on India's Artic Policy.

What is the aim of creating Artic/Polar Studies course?

UGC and the Ministry of Earth Sciences have taken this initiative to raise awareness among universities, colleges, and institutions about the availability of Arctic or Polar studies. The decision to create a course on Arctic/Polar Studies for inclusion on the SWAYAM platform was made during a meeting of the National Security Council Secretariat which was held after India released its Arctic Policy on March 17, 2022, under the title 'India and the Arctic: Building a Partnership for Sustainable Development'.

It is expected that this policy will play an essential role in preparing the country to collectively address challenges such as climate change. According to a statement, the country needs multiple stakeholders, including academia, the research community, business and industry when putting this policy into action. For the creation of the courses, the University Grants Commission requested proposals from colleges and universities on the following subjects - Climate and Environmental Protection, Economic and Human Development, Transportation and Connectivity, Governance and International Cooperation, and National Capacity Building under India's Arctic Policy (IAP).

Four Proposals were shortlisted

The commission sent letters in this regard to the vice-chancellors, principals, and directors of universities, colleges, and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), requesting suggestions for the creation of MOOC courses by May 15, 2023. KUFOS responded to this request by submitting a proposal entitled "Understanding the Arctic: Climate and the Need for Environmental Protection" prepared by Anu Gopinath.

This proposal was among 92 proposals received across India. From these 92 proposals, 10 were shortlisted, and finally, only four were successful in the selection, including one submitted by KUFOS. The other three selected scientists are B S Balaji (JNU), Jitendra Kumar Pattanaik (Punjab Central University), and P Sakthivel (Dr Ambedkar Law University, TN). Anu Gopinath was a team member of India's Arctic expeditions during 2014, 2016 and 2017, the statement added.

(From PTI inputs)

