TS ECET Counselling 2023: Registration for phase 1 begins at tsecet.nic.in, steps to apply

TS ECET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registrations for state's Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling 2023 today, July 29. Candidates can fill TS ECET Counselling form, pay the processing fee and book slots for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification through the official website-- tsecet.nic.in.

The registration process for phase 1 will be held between July 29 and August 1, 2023. As per the TS ECET counselling schedule, the certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates is from July 31 to August 2. The process of exercising options after certificate verification will be held from July 31 to August 4, 2023. Finally, option freezing will occur on August 4, 2023.

TS ECET Counselling 2023 Application Fee

Candidates from open category (OC) and backward classes (BC) will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 1,200, whereas the candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) will have to pay Rs 600. The payment should be made in online modes through debit card, credit card, net banking, and UPI.

TS ECET 2023 Counselling: Round 1 Date

Online filing of basic information, payment of fee and slot booking for selection of Help Line Centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification - July 29 to August 1, 2023

Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates - July 31 to August 2, 2023

Exercising options after certificate verification - July 31 to August 4, 2023

Freezing of options - August 4, 2023

Provisional allotment of seats on or before - August 8, 2023

Payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website - August 8 to August 12, 2023

How to register for TS ECET Counselling 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ECET at tsecetd.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Pay Processing Fee' tab and complete the fee payment

Step 3: Register yourself and generate login credentials

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

