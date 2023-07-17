TS ECET Counselling 2023 dates OUT; registration starts from July 29

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS ECET Counselling 2023 dates announced

TS ECET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the state's Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling 2023 counselling schedule. Candidates who have qualified the TS ECET 2023 examination are eligible to apply for admissions into BE, BTech, and B Pharmacy programmes for lateral entry (second year). The TS ECET counselling registration for phase 1 will begin from July 29 on the official website – tsecet.nic.in.

The TS ECET counselling process will comprise of filling in basic information, payment of counselling fee and booking slot for TS ECET 2023 to select a help centre set up by the counselling authority. The document verification for TS ECET 2023 counselling process will be conducted from July 29 to August 1, 2023.

TS ECET 2023 counselling schedule

Round 1

Online filing of basic information, payment of fee and slot booking for selection of Help Line Centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification - July 29 to August 1, 2023

Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates - July 31 to August 2, 2023

Exercising options after certificate verification - July 31 to August 4, 2023

Freezing of options - August 4, 2023

Provisional allotment of seats on or before - August 8, 2023

Payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website - August 8 to August 12, 2023

Round 2 or Final Phase