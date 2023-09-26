Schools to remain closed on THIS date due to Milad un-Nabi, check remaining holidays this year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools to remain closed on THIS date

Schools across various states of India will remain closed on September 28 due to the forthcoming occasion Milad un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad. The festive holiday is state-specific, parents and students are suggested to contact the school authorities regarding the holiday.

Apart from national holidays, there are many state based holidays also, the list of which is prepared by the education departments of state. Moreover, other than Sundays and festival holidays, several holidays are also announced by the education departments and schools.

Milad un-Nabi is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam. The day has religious significance for the Muslim community and is celebrated with prayers, processions and discussions on the Prophet's life and teachings.

Schools that have a diverse student body declare a holiday to respect and accommodate the religious observances of Muslim students and staff.

School Holidays 2023: Upcoming Vacation List

October 2023

Gandhi Jayanti - October 2, 2023

Maha Panchami - Dusshehra / Bijaya Dashami - October 19, 2023 to October 24, 2023

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti - October 28, 2023

November 2023

Diwali - November 12, 2023

Bhai Duj - November 15, 2023

Chhat Puja - November 19, 2023

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day - November 24, 2023

Guru Nanak Jayanti - November 27, 2023

December 2023