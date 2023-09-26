Schools to remain closed on THIS date due to Milad un-Nabi, check remaining holidays this year

Schools across various states of India will remain closed on September 28 due to the forthcoming occasion Milad un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad. The festive holiday is state-specific, parents and students are suggested to contact the school authorities regarding the holiday.
Apart from national holidays, there are many state based holidays also, the list of which is prepared by the education departments of state. Moreover, other than Sundays and festival holidays, several holidays are also announced by the education departments and schools.
Milad un-Nabi is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam. The day has religious significance for the Muslim community and is celebrated with prayers, processions and discussions on the Prophet's life and teachings.
Schools that have a diverse student body declare a holiday to respect and accommodate the religious observances of Muslim students and staff.
School Holidays 2023: Upcoming Vacation List
October 2023
- Gandhi Jayanti - October 2, 2023
- Maha Panchami - Dusshehra / Bijaya Dashami - October 19, 2023 to October 24, 2023
- Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti - October 28, 2023
November 2023
- Diwali - November 12, 2023
- Bhai Duj - November 15, 2023
- Chhat Puja - November 19, 2023
- Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day - November 24, 2023
- Guru Nanak Jayanti - November 27, 2023
December 2023
- Christmas Eve - December 24, 2023
- Christmas - December 25, 2023
- New Year’s Eve - December 31, 2023