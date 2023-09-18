Rajasthan: 16-year-old NEET aspirant dies after consuming poison in Kota

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE NEET aspirant dies by suicide

A 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died on Monday after allegedly consuming poison in her hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar area of this coaching hub, police said. The student was rushed to a hospital, where she died after three hours during treatment, they added.

DSP Dharamveer Singh said the victim, a resident of Mau in Uttar Pradesh, was a Class 12 student and was preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute in Kota and lived in a hostel in Vigyan Nagar area here. The girl allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in her room on Monday afternoon. When she started vomiting, other girls from the hostel took her to the hospital, the DSP said. He said that about three hours later in the evening, the victim died during treatment.

The DSP said no suicide note was recovered from the room, which was later sealed. He said that the reason behind this step taken by the girl is not yet known. The body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem, which will be conducted after the arrival of his parents, who have been informed about the incident, the DSP said. This is the 24th case of suicide by a coaching student here this year and the second this month. Six students died by suicide in August.

(With PTI Inputs)